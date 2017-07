Bridlington was hit by flash floods last night with numerous roads underwater due to the torrential downpour.

Firefighters were called to deal with flooding at properties on St Oswald Road and Marton Road.

There are reports that roads including Limekiln Lane, Scarborough Road and Sewerby Road were also hit by severe flooding.

