Bridlington gun suspect appeared before magistrates

A 47-year-old man remains in custody following a firearm incident that armed police were called to outside a nightclub in Bridlington.

Robert Welsh, or Marshall Avenue, in Bridlington, has been charged with the possession of a shotgun or imitation firearm, with intent to cause fear or violence.

Armed police were called to Prince Street where the incident which took place outside Apollo at 4am on Sunday November 12.

He has indicated a plea of not guilty at the preliminary hearing on Monday November 13.

He is due to appear at Hull Crown Court next month.

A spokesman for Humberside Police said: “Armed officers were deployed to the scene.

“The man gave himself up and was quickly arrested and taken into custody.

“No-one was hurt during the incident which was swiftly resolved.”

Welsh remains in custody at this time.