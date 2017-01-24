Bridlington guest house is third best in the world

A Bridlington seaside guest house has been named the third best in the world.

South Lodge Guest House bear off competition from Italy, Cornwall, Cumbria and the USA to take the accolade.

Only a guest house in Dorset and one ion Florida scored higher in the 2017 Travellers’ Choice awards by travel review website TripAdvisor.

The positions were based on the quality and quantity of traveller reviews.

VisitEngland chief executive Sally Balcombe said: “It is fantastic news that five of England’s B&Bs are rated by travellers in the top 10 globally, including the top spot.

“This continues the upward trend we’ve seen in recent years demonstrating that our tourism accommodation and service is not only exceeding customer expectations but up there competing with the world’s very best.”

TOP 10 B&BS AND INNS IN THE WORLD, ACCORDING TO TRIPADVISOR’S 2017 TRAVELLERS’ CHOICE AWARDS:

1. Bindon Bottom B&B - West Lulworth, Dorset

2. The Cedar House Inn - Florida, US

3. South Lodge Guest House - Bridlington, East Yorkshire

4. The Welsh Hills Inn - Ohio, US

5. Swallows Rest B&B - Brigstock, Northamptonshire

6. Arcadia Residence - Prague, Czech Republic

7. B&B Mondello Resort - Palermo, Italy

8. Thornleigh Guest House - Keswick, Cumbria

9. West by Five Guest House - St Ives, Cornwall

10. Huis Koning - Bruges, Belgium