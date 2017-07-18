Bridlington grandfather in line for $1m payout after bucket list trip to Vegas

A grandfather who went to Las Vegas to complete a bucket list wish is in the final of a major poker competition and is reportedly guaranteed a minimum $1m dollar payout.

John Hesp, from Bridlington, usually goes to Napoleon's Casino in Hull once or twice a month and has never played a tournament with a buy-in larger than £10.

But he decided to travel to Vegas to take part in the World Series of Poker competition, in which anyone can play provided they stump up the $10,000 dollar entrance fee.

More than 7,000 players have since been whittled down to just nine.

On his Facebook page semi-retired caravan home salesman Mr Hesp said he was having "the most surreal experience" of his life. The final is on Saturday - where an $8 million dollar prize is up for grabs.

He added: "This is something I'd quite wanted to do for a while now and when I started just hoped I could make it into the top 1000.

"I would like to thank my wife Mandy and all my family and friends back home for supporting me in this and hope that I've done them, Bridlington and East Yorkshire proud."

Mr Hesp who has sported a series of eye-catching shirts and blazers told reporters in Vegas he was"having a ball. Running on adrenaline more than anything else."

He added: "As far as I'm concerned I didn't expect to be here five days ago, four days ago, three days ago. It's a complete, surreal, unbelievable experience that I would never have imagined in my wildest dreams.

"I probably go to Napoleon's once, sometimes twice a month on a Sunday evening and play a small tournament there. It's only a £10 buy in."