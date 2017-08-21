Bridlington emergency services aid ill person on beach

RNLI lifeguards at Bridlington and a coastguard team came to the aid of a person suffering from hypothermia at the weekend.

The casualty had fallen ill on Belvedere beach and was believed to be suffering from hypothermia on Saturday afternoon (August 19).

Bridlington Coastguard Team were called to assist RNLI Lifeguards shortly after returning from a call at Barmston.

The teams provided first aid while an ambulance was called to the beach.