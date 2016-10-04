Bridlington charity worker due before court for allegedly defrauding 102-year-old woman

A Bridlington charity worker is due before Beverley Magistrates Court tomorrow, charged with fraudulently taking £287,000 from a 102-year-old woman in her care.

Julie Sayles, 58, of Sewerby Road, Bridlington, is charged with five counts of fraud by abuse of position and two counts of seeking to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property through the purchase of two properties.

At the time of the offences, Julie Sayles was a co-ordinator with Friends of the Elderly, Bridlington – a charity set up to provide social support to elderly people in the area.

Our reporter will be in attendance.