Bridlington carer accused of defrauding 102-year-old Edith pleads not guilty

A carer accused of defrauding a 102-year-old Bridlington woman out of £287,000 has appeared in court and elected to stand trial.

Julie Sayles, 58, made a 10-minute appearance before Recorder Graeme Cook at Hull Crown Court charged with five counts of fraud by abuse of position.

Sayles who ran a group in Bridlington supporting the elderly is alleged to have defrauded Edith Negus out of £7,688 in February 2014, £150,000 in March 2014, £90,000 in June 2014 and £40,000 in July 2014.

Sayles, a former charity worker for Friends of the Elderly in Bridlington, is also accused of making a gain for herself through fraudulent execution of a will.

Two further charges allege she also sought to conceal, disguise, convert, transfer or remove criminal property through the purchase of a property in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, in April 2014 and on at Scarborough, in September 2014.

The later charge is that she fraudulently executed a will. Sayes pleaded not guilty to all of them watched by 20 people in the public gallery.

Crown barrister Robert Stevenson asked to set a timetable for the case. He said it would take four to five days.

Defence barrister Francis Edusei said a number of the witnesses were elderly and the case may take a little longer.

Sayles, of Sewerby Road, Bridlington, left the talking to her barrister Francis Edusei. He asked for more time for the service of papers.

Recorder Graeme Cook told Sayles she could continue to have bail.

He said: “You pleaded not guilty to all allegations therefore there will be trial on June 19 next year."

Sayles walked free from court