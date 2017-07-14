Bridlington care home was told it needs to improve

A Bridlington care home has been told it must improve due to concerns over leadership and safety after a recent inspection.

Danes Lodge, in Cardigan Road, was told after an inspection by the Care Quality Commission that it ‘requires improvement’ in areas covering safety and leadership.

But it did receive a ‘good’ rating when the report questioned whether the service is effective, caring and responsive.

The inspection found that the service “was not consistently safe” and “when people self-medicated, medicines were not always stored safely”.

There was also no registered manager at Danes Lodge but the manager was in the process of having this completed. The report found staff are caring with users describing the staff members as “like an extended family” and they “are very nice and nothing is too much trouble”.

When cleaning area schedules were checked some of the areas for cleaning had not been completed.

There had been a recent refurbishment “although several bedrooms smelled strongly of urine.” The inspectors were told this would be prioritised but until that happened they were not meeting the required standards of cleanliness.