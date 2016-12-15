Bridlington author releases first novel

A Bridlington-based woman has written her first novel after publishing three factual books.

Susanna O’Neill, who works for the RSPB, has just published Saving Grace – a tome set in bustling Italy and rural England covering love, friendship and betrayal.

Grace returns home after years living abroad and the first face she sees throws her emotions into turmoil.

Her mind is somewhat preoccupied with her new life, however, and her new boss who leads her on a thrilling journey through the world of art.

Susanna’s previous publications include; The Folklore of Lincolnshire, The Hull Book of Days and Hull and the Humber in WW1.

A spokesman for Melange books said: “After a somewhat nomadic existence Susanna now lives in Bridlington with her laptop, three surf boards and green fingers.

“During the day she works for the RSPB, but by night she juggles her hectic social life with writing, both fact and fiction.

“Casually approaching 40, Susanna has lived a full and varied life, yet is happy in the knowledge that there is still time to try the things she hasn’t done. And she enjoys every minute of it!”

Susanna’s debut novel Saving Grace is released through Melange Books, LLC.

The book is available in print format from www.lulu.com and in eBook format through www.amazon.com and www.melange-books.com.