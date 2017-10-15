Brid School staff pose for a picture 50 years ago

John Blythe has sent in this fantastic photograph of Bridlington School to the Free Press – taken in October 1967 – just 50 years ago. The image shows the teaching and office staff when the school was a boys’ grammar school for both day boys and boarders.

Mr Blythe said: “I joined the teaching staff in September 1967 and this photo was taken shortly after the start of term. I am third from the left on the back row.

"There will be a reunion at the Marine Bar, Expanse Hotel, on Friday 1 December from 8pm for all former pupils and staff, especially those who started at Bridlington School in 1967."