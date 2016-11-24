Brid’s past inspires students

A new East Riding College student art project has taken inspiration from Bridlington’s Victorian past.

The Victorian era was part of Bridlington’s heyday and saw the completion of the South Pier, the opening of the Spa and the introduction of donkey rides. 1859 also saw the founding of the Bridlington Free Press.

Hayley Campbell crafted a dress from recycled materials.

It was therefore fitting that visual arts students at East Riding College in Bridlington came up with some Victorian-inspired work as part of a horror-themed assignment.

Asked for their response to Edgar Allen Poe’s The Raven and the wider theme of horror, the students responded with various Victorian-gothic creations.

Jordan Slater-Hall was inspired by Victorian portraiture and produced a portrait of Poe in pencil and acrylic as well as a digital print.

The Vampire, a series of portraits, was produced by student Maisie Banks. She explored the horror genre and came across the poem The Vampire by Conrad Aiken.

Maisie said: “I wanted to pose the model in the traditional Victorian style to link with the eerie Gothic themes so loved by the Victorians.”

Hayley Campbell crafted a dress styled in response to The Raven, all from recycled materials, while Star Kolokotsa produced digital prints inspired by the supernatural atmosphere of Poe’s work.

Carlo Verda at the Alex May Gallery in Bridlington’s Old Town featured the work of the students and some pieces were put up for sale.

He said: “It gives the students a chance to exhibit outside of college in a real gallery.

“It’s great to have something completely different to display in the gallery – doing something that other galleries just don’t seem to do – and we enjoy doing things that are different.

“We like working with students because they can be very creative.”