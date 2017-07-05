Brid’s new lifeboat enters the water

Bridlington’s new all-weather lifeboat entered the water for the first time this week.

Crowds gathered at the RNLI headquarters in Poole in Dorset as the new Shannon-class vessel was lowered into the water.

The new lifeboat has been named in memory of a generous supporter

Bridlington Lifeboat mechanic Chris Brompton was among those who watched the ceremony on Tuesday and had the chance to get on board and have a look around.

“You cannot help but be impressed by the boat. It really is incredible,” he said.

In what has become a tradition when a boat is launched at Poole, a member of staff is chosen to ring the bell eight times – the nautical signal for ‘the end of watch’ – and the boat enters the water at noon.

The lifeboat is called Antony Patrick Jones, after a local man who died in 2002. He left a £1 million legacy in his will to Bridlington lifeboat which was from a compensation claim after a medical operation left him paralysed.

The Shannon class lifeboat will be in Bridlington by the end of the year

Although the new boat is in the water, work is not finished and it will now go for intensive stability, engine and equipment trials before being released into service later this year.

Meanwhile, Bridlington lifeboat has received a cheque for more than £300 from students at East Riding College.

They held a quiz night and fish and chip supper at Richie’s Cafe Bar, which is near to where the town’s new lifeboat station is being built.

Bob Taylor, fund-raising chairman at RNLI Bridlington, received the cheque for £302.18 from lecturer Ellen Smuts and students Hanna Hooper and Kirby Carr and thanked the college for their efforts.