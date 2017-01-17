Brid pub holds January sale

A popular public house in Bridlington is holding its very own January sale to help hard-pressed customers after the costly festive period.

The Prior John, which is based on the promenade, has launched a number of special offers this month.

Manager Maxine Powell is reducing the price on a range of drinks at the pub in Promenade until Wednesday 18 January.

A wide range of products are included in the sale at the J D Wetherspoon-owned pub.

Maxine said: “Department stores and shops hold their sale in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“I believe that the January sale will prove popular with our customers.

“As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”