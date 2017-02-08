Search

Brid police hunt man after purse theft

Do you recognise this man? Call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 2240692.

Police are appealing for members of the public in Bridlington to help identify the man in this picture.

He is wanted in connection with the theft of a lady's purse, at One Stop on Promenade.

Officers would like to speak to him after the incident, which took place on January 5, just after 7pm.

A spokesman said: "In the incident a purse, containing bank cards and cash, was stolen.

"If you recognise this man please call 101 quoting crime reference 2240692 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."