Brid open up with two away days

Bridlington Town face up to two away days in the first two games of the NCEl Premier season.

Curtis Woodhouse's side began on the road at derby rivals Hall Road Rangers on August 12 and that game is followed by a trip to Worksop just a few days later.

Brid's first home game is against former Scarborough Athletic manager Rudy Funk's AFC Mansfield on August 19.

At the moment Town will tackle Thackley twice over the festive period, though no fixture has been confirmed for Boxing Day. The league will ask clubs is they wish to play a game.

Brid complete the season with an exciting home game against a Pickering Town team, who finished second last term, that game will take place on April 28

Fixture list

August

12 Hall Road Rangers (a)

16 Worksop Town (a)

19 AFC Mansfield (h)

22 Rainworth Miners Welfare (h)

26 Barton Town (a)

September

2 Bottesford Town (h)

6 Athersley Recreation (a)

16 Handsworth Parramore (a)

23 Harrogate Railway Athletic (h)

30 Penistone Church (a)

October

7 Liversedge (h)

14 Maltby Main (a)

21 Pontefract Collieries (h)

28 Albion Sports (h)

November

4 Clipstone (h)

11 Garforth Town (a)

18 Staveley Miners Welfare (h)

25 Pickering Town (a)

December

2 Worksop Town (h)

9 Rainworth Miners Welfare (a)

16 Athersley Recreation (h)

23 Thackley (a)

30 Thackley (h)

January

6 Parkgate (a)

13 Hall Road Rangers (h)

20 AFC Mansfield (a)

27 Barton Town (h)

February

3rd Bottesford Town (a)

10 Hemsworth Miners Welfare (h)

17 Handsworth Parramore (h)

24 Harrogate Railway Athletic (a)

March

3 Penistone Church (h)

10 Liversedge (a)

17 Maltby Main (h)

24 Pontefract Collieries (a)

31 Albion Sports (a)

April

7 Clipstone (a)

14 Garforth Town (h)

21 Staveley Miners Welfare (a)

28 Pickering Town (h)

To be scheduled

tbc Bridlington Town v Parkgate

tbc Hemsworth Miners Welfare v Bridlington Town