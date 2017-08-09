Brid mayor to brave skydive for third time

The mayor of Bridlington will be throwing himself out of a plane for the third time – but he won’t be doing it alone.

Cllr Cyril Marsburg and civic officer Abbi Grosse will be taking part in a charity skydive next year in a bid to raise £1,000 for the Alzhiemer’s Society.

“It will be the third time I have done a skydive. I’ve done it for the mayor’s charity before but it is Abbi’s first time and I think she is looking forward to it,” said Cllr Marsburg.

“The first time was exciting but I knew what to expect the second time. When we took off there were heavy clouds which was different – it’s a great experience really.”

Having chosen to support the Alzheimer’s Society for his mayoral charity, Cllr Marsburg will be raising funds at events, galas and standing with a bucket in supermarkets.

“I chose this charity because Alzheimer’s is something that is in the media a lot.

“I’ve got relatives and friends that are affected by the disease, it’s not just awful for the person with Alzheimer’s but also everyone around them – it’s a horrible disease.”

Abbi has also seen the affect Alzheimer’s and dementia can have and decided to take part in raising funds too.

“I’m really excited but a bit nervous about the skydive,” said Abbi. “The mayor has told me about his previous skydives and I think I’m really going to enjoy it.”

The pair have months of fundraising ahead of them before take to the sky for the challenge.

Anyone who would like to donate can visit their just giving page online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/mayorofbridlington or by visiting the town council offices in Quay Road.