A Bridlington man accused of racially abusing a police officer will appear at court next month.

Christopher Hirst, of Trinity Avenue, is charged with two counts of using threatening or abusive words and behaviour towards PC Michael Amidulla.

The 26-year-old is also faces a charge of racially or religiously aggravated harassment towards the policeman.

Hirst will appear at Beverley Magistrates Court