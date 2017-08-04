BRID-LOCKED: residents’ fury at roadworks during peak season

Roadworks which have been dubbed a ‘disaster’ are driving residents, visitors and businesses up the wall.

“Bridlington the never ending building site” is the comment by one of many residents fed-up and angry that the troublesome roadworks are being carried out at peak season.

With roadworks currently underway in the town centre, cars are often bumber to bumber in Hilderthorpe Road and Springfield Aveune.

Residents took to social media earlier this week after the town became gridlocked again.

Marie Gazeley said: “Traffic in Bridlington town has been horrendous for weeks now. Absolutely dread having to go into town for anything and trying to park is a nightmare.”

Concerns have also been raised as to what affect it will have on businesses and the local economy.

But the importance of the works towards the regeneration of Bridlington is huge.

Nigel Atkinson, head of Bridlington Renaissance, said: “The importance of these works in terms of Bridlington’s regeneration and future prospects cannot be understated. They will provide for better transport links for pedestrians, motorists and the travelling public and also open up parts of the town centre for development – allowing for more investment from the private sector, which will benefit the local economy and create much-needed new employment.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of the works, some disruption is inevitable and both the council and its contractor are continuing to make every effort to inform residents and visitors about progress and to minimise disruption, wherever possible.

“This includes monitoring and revising traffic management, when needed.

“The council and its contractor would again like to apologise for any inconvenience these works may cause and would advise that motorists plan their journey in advance and allow extra time for travel during the ongoing period of work.”

Although some residents have growing concerns that business and retailers are beginning to suffer because of the “horrendous” traffic.

Jonathan Allen said: “Retailers are suffering not near the amount of footfall there should be for this time of year.

“It took a member of my staff 25 minutes to get from quay road to the harbour, people will end up just going to Scarborough or Filey.”

While others have jumped to the council’s defence, highlighting that these roadworks have to be done.

Richard Bond took to Facebook to post: “So use the park an ride then, or park outside of town and walk, or get the bus.

“You can’t have regeneration without actual works being carried out, you all know about it, adapt and overcome, for pity’s sake stop moaning, how exactly do you expect the council to do the work without closing the roads.”

The roadworks are as part of a multi-million-pound investment to improve the transport infrastructure of Bridlington town centre, the council and its contractor are currently working on the highway and footway in Manor Street under a full road closure. These works are anticipated to be complete by the end of next week and the road will then re-open.

Mr Atkinson added: “Once these are complete, a 12-week programme of work to install new deep drainage and road widening will start on Hilderthorpe Road, between Bridge Street and Springfield Avenue, that will require the need for a lane closure. West bound traffic will continue to use Hilderthorpe Road with east bound traffic following a diversion route. The council is making alternative parking arrangements for Hilderthorpe Road residents and its contractor will be liaising with businesses along Hilderthorpe Road to ensure delivery access is available during the works.”