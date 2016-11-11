Brid Lions’ support for new sea cadets

New recruits at Bridlington Sea Cadets now have brand new uniforms thanks to the support of Bridlington Lions.

Earlier this year, the ship’s company of the sea cadets welcomed representatives of the Lions Club to their unit.

Bridlington Lions Club president Gordon Boyes presents a cheque to the sea cadets during his visit to the unit.

During the cordial visit, the Lions Club president Gordon Boyes presented the commanding officer Lt M Jackson with a cheque for £510 to go towards uniforms for the new recruits.

The cadets unit duly placed an order for new kit from the MoD Naval Stores in Portsmouth and this week their new kit arrived. All the cadets are now fully kitted out in full uniform from head to toe.

Lt Jackson said: “This is fantastic and we thank the Lions International for their generosity.

“The money was used to purchase new uniforms, equipment, and in particular boots for the crew.

“Now all our crew have full uniform and can turn out smart and ship shape and be a credit to the division. We couldn’t have achieved this without the Lions’ help.”

Lions president Gordon Boyes said: “We are delighted to support the sea cadets, it’s a terrific organisation, giving young people adventure training and life skills. They are a great team.”

The sea cadets meet at the Drill Hall, Swindon Street, at 7pm on Friday nights.

For more information about the Sea Cadets organisation visit the www.sea-cadets.org website.