Brid donations thank you

Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation has said thanks a million to the Bridlington residents who have contributed to the more than £4million donated to help charities and good causes around the UK.

The Hinge Centre, Hull and East Yorkshire MIND and The Kingfisher Trust are just some of the charities that have benefited in Bridlington from Charitable Foundation donations.

Julie Johnson, manager of society’s Bridlington branch, said: “The Charitable Foundation would not exist without the support of our members who, on average, donate less than 50p a year.

“All that small change really does add up to enable the Charitable Foundation to make a big difference – as the charities that have benefited here in Bridlington will know.”