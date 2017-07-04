Brid dealers first to reveal Skye caravan

Bridlington Caravan Centre and Highfield Caravans were hand-picked by the UK’s biggest manufacturer of holiday homes to be among the first to launch its latest innovation.

The local caravan dealers were part of an elite group to launch the flexible, family-friendly Skye holiday home from manufacturer Willerby.

The holiday home was created in direct response to the rising popularity of ‘staycations’, with more families than ever before looking to holiday in the UK.

The Skye caravan is described ‘as the perfect home-away-from-home for families holidaying together’.

The spacious, fully open plan living and dining area features a large L shaped seating area complete with fold-out occasional sofa bed and USB sockets throughout the home to keep all the family’s devices fully charged. Its neutral colour palette provides the perfect backdrop for families to make it their own.

Kirsten Bolton, marketing director of Willerby, said: “As one of our outstanding dealers, we’re delighted that both Bridlington Caravan Centre and Highfield Caravans helped us to launch our latest model.

“We’ve seen a noticeable rise in people holidaying with family and friends in recent years, and with its home-from-home feel, the Skye has plenty of space for all the family to relax and make the most of their precious holiday time together.”

