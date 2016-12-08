Brid Corsa fire 'one of dozens' that spark calls for action

A catastrophic car fire in Bridlington was just one of dozens across the country that have led calls for Vauxhall to issue a massive recall.

The company has this week been “plunged into crisis”, after allegations of faulty heater wiring in some Corsa models surfaced.

Left, the 2008 Vauxhall Corsa engulfed in flames and top right, The Sun's investigation into the allegations of faulty wiring and bottom right, Filey man Josh McKraig, who was driving the car along Kingsgate when his car ignited.

And Filey man Josh McKaig has seen at first-hand the devastation caused by one of the fires.

The 25-year-old, who works for Bridlington-based Intruder Alarm Services, said: "It just sort of took off on its own.

"It came completely out of the blue.

"I was driving along Kingsgate and I got a little whiff of burning. I thought, 'that's weird', and I looked down at my dials and nothing was lighting up.

"About three seconds later smoke started billowing out of my dashboard.

"I was panicking. The whole cab was well hot.

"It was difficult to breath. I have never seen anything like this before.

"There were no warning signs, no indication light. There was nothing at all to tell me there was something wrong.

"I pulled over and jumped out of the car and ran round to the passenger side and the fire was coming out from underneath the glove box.

"I was trying to get as many tools as I could out of there but it was just too hot.

"It took about 20 seconds from the smoke starting to come out of the dashboard to the car becoming engulfed in flames.

"The seat took straight away with the flames and it just spread from there."

Luckily, Josh escaped unharmed from the inferno on November 16.

But he said the outcome may have been very different had he been driving on a motorway. The co-owner of Intruder Alarms, Peter Nurse, added: “He could have been killed. We were astonished.”

On Wednesday (December 7), The Sun published its findings of an investigation into (Mark IV) and E (Mark V) models manufactured since 2006. The newspaper claimed to have uncovered evidence that heater wiring was susceptible to heat damage, and could be causing the fires.

It comes after a similar investigation forced Vauxhall to recall 238,000 Zafiras at a cost of £50million.

A top fire expert, Philip Hoyes, told The Sun: “The resistive heating associated with Zafira B failure mode two has also been identified in Corsa D models.

“A fire-damaged Corsa D, with a history of wiring harness damage, was examined to reveal on origin of fire in the region of the heater system.

“The wiring harness and the failure mode identified in Corsa D models appears similar to those of GM vehicles Hummer H3 where a risk of fire led to recalls in 2015.”

Mr Hoyes recommended that Vauxhall consider the same fault with Hummer H3s could also be affecting its UK Corsa model.

In April, Vauxhall recalled 2,767 Corsa D Black Edition models with 1.4 litre turbo engines due to a fire risk.

A spokesman for Vauxhall said: “Vauxhall confirms that there is a different vehicle heating and ventilation system configuration in Corsa D/E to the Hummer H3, inclusive of a different connector. This why the risk assessment applied to the Hummer H3 cannot be applied to Corsa D/E.”

Vauxhall has no confirmed reports of vehicle fires originating in the vehicle heating and ventilation system of the Vauxhall Corsa D/E.