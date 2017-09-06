Brid cadets are magazine covers stars

Cadets are flying the flag for Bridlington in the latest edition of the Royal British Legion’s magazine.

They are photographed on the front page of the August publication (pictured), highlighting the work of young supporters of the organisation.

Former Bridlington mayor, Cllr Liam Dealtry, said: “It is truly fantastic and a great honour. We have four pages inside and it is all promoting Bridlington.

“The magazine will be in all the Legion homes and sent to all Legion members in this country and all over the world.

“It shows the power of youth in this town.”

The cover features members of Humberside and South Yorkshire Army Cadet Force, Bridlington School Combined Cadet Force, 252 Squadron Bridlington Air Training Corps and Bridlington’s new Sea Cadets.

Their appearance came about because of a letter sent by Bridlington’s poppy organiser Martin Barmby.

Just before Remembrance commemorations were due to start last year, he was knocked off his motorbike and was hospitalised with five broken ribs.

He said: “The cadets and their instructors gathered all the money, counted it up and saved the day.

“I wrote to the magazine to praise them and they wrote back and said this was just the type of story they were looking for.”