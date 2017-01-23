BREAKING: £3.5milllion for Bridlington’s marina project

Bridlington will get £3.5million for the next stage of the proposed marina project.

The town’s MP Sir Greg Knight says the funding could create up to 250 jobs in the resort.

Sir Greg Knight MP

He announced the news on Twitter, saying ‘Good news. Further funding today for East Yorks, with flood protection for Pocklington & cash for Bridlington harbour & marina development.’

The official announcement was made by Andrew Percy, minister for the Northern Powerhouse, and the £3.5million is part of a number of grants made to boost jobs and growth across Yorkshire.

Sir Greg said “This money will create 250 jobs and help to build the new infrastructure which will boost local tourism.

“It shows that the Government is clearly backing Bridlington.”