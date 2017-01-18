Brave Josh 'over the moon' with huge donation from Morrisons Foundation

An inspirational Bridlington lad said he was “over the moon” with a £1,000 donation to a charity close to his heart.

Josh Beasley, 19, had already amassed more than £2,500 for the Huntington’s Disease Association.

Josh Beasley, centre, received a cheque for 1,000 from the Morrisons Foundation to support the Huntington's Disease Association.

And today (Wednesday January 18), the Morrison’s Foundation donated a further £1,000 - bringing the total amount to more than £3,500.

Josh said: “I’m over the moon that the Morrisons foundation have decided to donate £1,000 to Huntington’s Disease Association because of the trek I took part in last August.

“It means a lot to me and I’m just so thankful to everyone who has donated.

“It’s great to see awareness raised of a disease rarely spoken about.”

The money will support research into the incurable disease that Josh himself suffers from.

He found he had inherited Huntington’s Disease from his late mother in March last year .

The neurodegenerative disease targets the nervous system and can cause psychiatric problems, difficulties with behaviour, feeding, communication and abnormal movements.

Josh was just 10-years-old when mum, Anne, lost her battle to Huntinton's Disease when he she was 48.

But his diagnosis hasn’t stopped Josh living life to the fullest - and he now aspires to become a special constable with Humberside Police.

His aunt, Anne Hepworth, said: “It’s not just me. The whole family are so proud of him and what he’s doing for the Huntington’s Disease Association.”

Last August, Josh embarked on the journey of a lifetime.

He set about conquering Mont Blanc - the highest mountain in the Alps.

In doing so, Josh climbed all 15,776 grueling feet of the mountain to raise £2,331 for the Association.

Speaking at the time, Josh told the Free Press: “It was the best experience of my life, to be honest. There were some great views!

“It was something quite close to my heart.”

You can donate to Josh by visiting his JustGiving page.