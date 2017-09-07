Brave Jason to descend down Humber Bridge for charities

A terminally ill man is to complete his next daring challenge by abseiling down the Humber Bridge.

Father of two Jason Liversidge faced a devastating diagnosis in 2013 that has left him unable to walk due to motor neurone disease.

However, the 41-year-old, who successfully climbed Mount Snowdon in his wheelchair, is to take on the unique experience of descending down the famous Humber Bridge with the help of the fire service and wife Liz.

The former Scarborough College pupil said: “Logistically it is by far the hardest challenge, but I think mentally and physically it is the easier than climbing Mount Snowdon - which took an extraordinary amount of endurance.

"I have complete faith in the fire Service and the safety precautions that they have put in place. So I feel that it’s a case mind over matter."

It has been six months in the planning for adrenaline junkie Jason with special permission needed by the Humber Bridge Board.

The Bridlington born man is hoping to raise £3,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Fire Fighter’s Charity, after firefighters from Bridlington helped Jason to preserve his speech by donating their voices.

Jason said: "One of the hardest things to deal with is the thought of not being able to speak. It is probably the single most part that defines us, so to have the chance to be able to speak in my own voice is truly amazing.

"Without the voice donors this would not have been possible, keeping your identity is priceless."

A family fun day will also take place on Sunday September 10 with a fire engine, raffle, tombola, rock painting, bouncy castle, sweets, Captain America and much more near the the Country Park Inn pub in Hull.

A silent auction will also take with details at http://bit.ly/2wFsPcF.

Anyone wishing to sponsor Jason should visit http://bit.ly/2x90xp5