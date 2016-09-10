Brave Brid lad on top of the world

A lad with an incurable illness has conquered the highest mountain in Europe after vowing not to let the disease get the better of him.

Inspirational Josh Beasley, who has Huntington’s Disease, climbed all 15,776 gruelling feet of Mont Blanc to raise money for charity.

The 19-year-old was diagnosed in February, after losing his mum to the inherited condition when he was 10.

Josh, of Springfield Avenue, said: “It was amazing – incredible. It was really tough, but really rewarding.”

Over three days Josh and other trekkers took on the mountain, in a bid to raise awareness for the Huntington’s Disease Association. He added: “It was the best experience of my life, to be honest. There were some great views!

“It was something quite close to my heart and all the money goes towards research.

“I met a lot of incredible people and made some great friends.

“I have already arranged to meet up with them.”

Huntington’s Disease targets the nervous system and can cause psychiatric problems, difficulties with behaviour, feeding, communication and abnormal movements.

In all, Josh raised £2,331 for the Association, which will go towards helping sufferers of the condition and their families.

Josh’s triumph last weekend comes after his mum, Anne Beasley, lost her fight with Huntington’s when she was just 48.

And Josh himself faced an anxious wait over Christmas last year, only to find out he had also inherited the condition in February.

He added: “There is nothing I can do about the diagnosis, so I’m going to stay positive. I was a bit gutted when they told me, but I need to make the most of it.”

“The climb was to raise more awareness of Huntington’s Disease. It’s not something everyone knows about.

“I have got a lot of supportive and good friends by my side.”

Josh remains hopeful that a cure will one day be found, and refuses to let the disease stop him living life to the fullest.

The brave teen headed off to the University of Northumbria to study criminology on Thursday, as he pursues a career with the police.

For further information about Huntington’s Disease, or to make a donation, visit the Huntington's Disease Association website.

