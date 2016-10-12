Boyes remove clown costumes and makeup from Bridlington store

A bizarre 'killer clown' craze has prompted a Bridlington store to stop selling clown costumes all together.

Police say the craze of dressing as clowns to scare people is likely to get worse in the coming weeks as Halloween approaches.

Boyes' retail operations director Ernie Gee said it's 'prudent not to add to the hysteria'.

And Boyes, who have a shop on King Street, say they "don't want to be involved".

In fact Ernie Gee, Boyes' retail operations director, said all of its stores will temporarily remove clown outfits and makeup.

"We have a very few clown items and we just feel it's prudent not to add to the hysteria", said Mr Gee.

"If there's a problem - we don't want to be involved. We are a family store and we feel it's prudent."

Mr Gee said Boyes stores only stocked one type of clown outfit and a type of clown makeup.

The director stressed it is not recalling costumes that have already been purchased, and that the removed items will eventually be on sale again.

"It's simply going into stock.

"It's just while all this hysteria is going on. We just feel it's prudent to act in the interests of families."

It follows a spate of incidents across both the county and the county in recent weeks.

And Hull and the East Riding have also seen their share of sightings in recent days.

Superintendent Dave Hall said: “The vast majority of the reports received have either been hoax calls – with laughter clearly audible during the call – messages posted on social media, or simply sightings of people wearing clown costumes, with no suggestion of intimidation or any threats being made, so we don’t want people to be unduly concerned.

“However, we have had a small number of incidents where individuals have jumped out at passers-by or knocked on doors or windows.

“It is thought the majority of those involved are children or youths, but this behaviour is no laughing matter.

It’s a waste of police time and has the potential to really frighten people – especially the elderly and young children.

“I would urge anyone considering getting involved in this kind of behaviour to think again.

"The act of frightening or threatening others may constitute a public order offence and could see you ending up with a criminal record.”

Anyone with concerns is asked to call 101 - or 999 of you believe you are immediate danger.