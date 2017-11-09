Body found by students on school trip was Bridlington man

A man who was found dead by geography students on a school trip to Selwicks Bay has been named.
Humberside Police have now identified the man, who died on the beach near Flamborough, as Alan Timms.
The 59-year-old has lived in Bridlington since 2010.
Geography students from the High School of Dundee were on a trip to Selwicks Bay when they spotted the body on the beach on Monday November 6.
A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We currently do not believe the circumstances of his death are suspicious.
"However, we are asking for help from the public. Please call 101 quoting log 176 06/11/17 if you saw or spoke with Alan in the past two weeks or have any information that could help us to piece together his movements prior to being found."
