Body found by students on school trip was Bridlington man

A man who was found dead by geography students on a school trip to Selwicks Bay has been named.

Humberside Police have now identified the man, who died on the beach near Flamborough, as Alan Timms.

The 59-year-old has lived in Bridlington since 2010.

Geography students from the High School of Dundee were on a trip to Selwicks Bay when they spotted the body on the beach on Monday November 6.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "We currently do not believe the circumstances of his death are suspicious.

"However, we are asking for help from the public. Please call 101 quoting log 176 06/11/17 if you saw or spoke with Alan in the past two weeks or have any information that could help us to piece together his movements prior to being found."