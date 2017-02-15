Blast team hand over thousands to lifeboat crew

Bridlington Lifeboat has received a bumper donation from the team at Blast Fitness.

Owner Steve Tighe visited the RNLI station to hand over a cheque for £3,324.20, the proceeds of two major charity events held towards the end of 2016.

The burpee mile saw teams tackle a gruelling physical challenge along the clifftops on Remembrance Sunday.

The money from that was then added to the proceeds from the Christmas Day dip in Bridlington.

Steve has taken over the running of the festive tradition from the Connelly family in recent years. The event was celebrating 50 years in 2016 and dozens of people braved the chilly waters of the North Sea to support the local lifeboat crew.

Steve said: “Thank you in to Janet Connelly for entrusting us to keep the Dip flag flying.

“It was overwhelming as I turned to face the participants and deliver the safety brief, and was faced with approximately 200 eager faces, a scene which was backfilled with around 300 spectators.

“There was incredible support for one of Blast Fitness and the late Warwick Conelly’s favourite charities, Bridlington RNLI

“A final thank you goes out to all of the Bridlington community for giving those precious few pounds which will go to help save lives at sea in our local area.

“We are are super excited for this coming December when we hope to see even more people taking part in the Christmas Day Dip, in aid of our 2017 charity - the Alzheimer’s Society.”