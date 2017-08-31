Birthday girl Eve donates £10,000

Birthday girl Eve Gascoigne received 100 cards from Bridlington residents as she celebrated her 7th birthday.

Cards are still coming in for the brave youngster whose infectious smile has captured the heart of the town.

After celebrating her 7th birthday on a family holiday to Centre Parcs, thanks to charity Candlelighters, Eve returned home to a huge birthday surprise.

Eve’s mum, Phillipa Batten said: “We have been blown away at the amount of cards and presents sent in for Eve for her 7th birthday.

“There are 100 cards in total. It’s so much more than I ever imagined and you have made her birthday so much more special. Totally overwhelmed at the love and support we are all still receiving.”

Bridlington got together to fundraise for Eve’s proton beam threapy treatment in America before she received it on the NHS.

Now Eve’s family have donated £10,000 to Ellie’s Fund which raises funds for Brain Tumour Research and Support (BTRS) across Yorkshire in Ellie Othick-Bowmaker’s name. The Scarborough girl died aged 14 in 2010 and since then more than £272,000 has been raised.

Eve had received a grant of £500 from BTRS to help with Eve’s cost of getting to hospital.

Phillipa said: “We were so overwhelmed with everyone’s support and generosity, that when we were told the NHS would fund Eve’s treatment, we had always said that any funds would go back to local charities.”