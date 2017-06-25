Bin It! show tackles littering problem

The Bin It! 2017 roadshow visited Headlands – and the whole of year 7 and 8 took part.

David Stamper said: “It was an entertaining and educational live performance that tackled the challenging problems about litter in the most sustainable way – by changing behaviours.

“Students were made to think about why people litter and they will have left the session much more knowledgeable and able to make the right choice.”

The session raised awareness of the environmental costs and social issues surrounding discarded litter, particularly chewing gum and it was delivered as part of the PSHE and Citizenship curriculum as well as encouraging student co-operation, interest and participation.