Bills rise by 1.99% to cover extra police costs

Bridlington households will pay around £3 a year extra for police, after the Humberside crime panel agreed to raise the budget.

The precept, the amount residents pay for the police in their Council Tax bills, will increase by 1.99% this year, it was agreed on Monday.

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter

For Band A properties that is a rise of £2.43, Band B properties go up £2.84, Band C bills increase by £3.25 and Band D houses will pay £3.66 more.

Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Keith Hunter said he was pleased councillors from across Hull, the East Riding and North Lincolnshire had backed his plans

He said: “Like most people, I want to see more visible policing on our streets, more officers on the beat helping their communities with the problems that matter to them, which is why I have taken the decision to increase the policing precept for 2017/18 by 1.99%.

“This is the maximum available to me without triggering a referendum which would have some significant cost itself.

“This is not about growth – it is about trying to protect the reduced service we already have from further reductions.

“I want to see an improvement in our neighbourhood policing service. Police officers and staff carry out a variety of duties from emergency response to criminal investigations, from roads policing to specialist roles such as firearms and counter terrorism, but at the core of all our policing services are our neighbourhood beat officers and PCSOs.

“They are the front line in our communities and provide the visible daily presence and reassurance that our residents expect.”