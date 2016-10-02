Bikers’ fund-raising drive through forest

The Kilham Bikers would like to thank everyone who came along for their ride out.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately we did not get over the North Yorkshire Moors as it was too foggy so instead we went through Dalby Forest, which everyone enjoyed.

“We had around 30 bikers with us on the ride and raised £241 on the night.

“Thank you to James Cowton local TT and road racer who gave a talk which was enjoyed by all.

“Also a big thank you to Mark and Trish at the Bay Horse, Kilham, for providing us with supper on our return.

“Their support of Kilham Bikers is much appreciated.”