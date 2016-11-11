Biggest changes in the history of town hall

Bridlington Jobcentre is moving next door, with plans announced for it to be incorporated into the town hall.

An application has been made to make what could be the biggest changes to the town hall since it opened more than 80 years ago.

Inside the council chamber at the town hall - a meeting of Parliamentary candidates in 2010

Part of the town hall’s existing ballroom will be converted into the new hub for job seekers.

The current council chamber, which hosted the marina public inquiry and used to be used for planning meetings a decade ago, will be turned into a flexible space, which can host meetings and hot-desks but still be used for weddings.

The jobcentre will move from Crown Buildings, which is also home to Bridlington’s driving test centre, which will also relocate.

A report which forms part of the planning permission says Crown Buildings is ‘vastly underused’ and the DWP has the opportunity to move out when the current lease runs out.

A 3D plan of how the reconfigured town hall will look

The report adds: “The proposal is to create two new, distinct areas within the ground floor of the town hall - the relocated job centre and a remodelled customer service centre.

“The existing office accommodation will be rationalised and will aim to bring all the rooms in the town hall into use.

It says that the first floor will be relatively unaffected and that the appearance of the outside of the buidling will not change.

“The proposed alterations are required to create appropriate and adequate accommodation and improve accessibility within the town hall, while meeting the functional criteria of a job centre and customer service centre.

An invitation to the opening of the town hall in 1932, courtesy of the East Riding archives

Some previous alterations at the buidling will be improved as part of the scheme which will also create a new formal entrance ‘which would be expected at a building of this stature’.

“The scheme overall should improve access to the building and allow more people to see and use it,” the report adds.

If approved, the new Jobcentre will feature a welcome area, waiting area, eight computers for job seekers to use, an interview area, meeting rooms and staff rooms.

The revamped customer service area will have self-service payment kiosks, meeting rooms, a cashier’s desk, interview rooms and enquiry desks.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed last month that talks had been held with the Department for Work and Pensions with the possibility of sharing accommodation in the future.

A spokesperson said: “The council is currently assessing all of its assets across the East Riding in order to rationalise its portfolio and put plans in place to increase efficiency and maximise opportunities available, such as sharing accommodation with other public sector organisations.

“In Bridlington, the council is working alongside a number of partners about how they can better deliver services with detailed proposals to be brought forward in due course.”

The DVSA, which runs Bridlington driving test centre, has already made an application to turn a unit at Bridlington Business Centre, on Enterprise Way, into its new base.

It said the proposed centre would be the base for two examiners, who will test up to 14 candidates each day and a new “occasional” centre is also set to open in Driffield, meaning learner drivers could go there for their theory tests.