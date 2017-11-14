Big change for scooter rally

Bridlington’s scooter rally will no longer be an annual event.

Organisers have said their October rally will alternate between Bridlington and a town in the North West of England, although Bridlington will hold a scooter weekend in 2018

The trade stand at the Spa

A statement posted on the ScooterNova website this morning said: “After general debate at the British Scooter Rallies Association AGM, held at Bridlington, and further discussions between VFM and the Lambretta Club of Great Britain Committee - who are the organisers of the BSRA Trade and Custom Show/Scooter Rally, it has been decided that this event will continue in Bridlington for the forthcoming 2018 Rally Season.

“After which it will alternate yearly with a venue in the North West.

“This will fulfil a geographical need for a national event in the North West, establish a change in the national calendar, and possibly make things a bit more fluid, potentially in the future even allowing us to return to Bridlington in the summer months.

“It has been the same team of Scooterists organising this event for 20+ years. We thank everyone for their support, and look forward to a big party at the Spa in 2018 to ring in the changes.”

There were concerns about whether the event would return, when organisers announced the 2018 schedule and the October rally was left as ‘to be confirmed’, while the other dates in Whitby, Tenby, Kelso, Cleethorpes, Exmouth, the Isle of Wight and Woolacombe were all announced.