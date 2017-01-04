Beth’s Boxing Day gift as baby arrives

Beth Kell works to help people shed the pounds in Bridlington but she was delighted to gain a 7lb 9oz new arrival on Boxing Day.

The Slimming World consultant became a mum for the first time when Georgina May was born at 12.55am.

Beth even returned to her group at Bridlington Rugby Club on Monday to introduce her daughter to the members who were ‘over the moon’ with the news.

And while she was there, she stepped on the scales to discover she had lost 20lbs, making her slimmer of the week!

“That was more than I had put on during the whole pregnancy so it was quite amusing,” said Beth.

Georgina was born in Hull on Boxing Day, the perfect Christmas present for Beth and her husband Richard.

“She’s beautiful and very happy,” said Beth.

“She wasn’t due until January 7 so this was a surprise.

“Christmas Day was a bit of a blur and they were going to induce me during the day but because they had several emergencies, they left me a biut longer and I went into labour naturally.

“At one point, I thought it would be nice to have a Christmas Day baby, but afterwards I was glad she arrived on Boxing Day because we can have Christmas and then she can have her birthday parties the next day.”

Born and bred in Bridlington, Beth’s family still live in the town, although she has moved to Driffield and is a teacher at Hornsea, as well as her role with Slimming World.