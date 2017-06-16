Beckett League fixtures

It is a busy weekend of fixtures in the Beckett League.
Saturday
PREMIER DIVISION
Cloughton v Staxton, Filey v Heslerton, Forge Valley v Settrington, Nawton Grange v Staithes, Scalby v Ebberston, Seamer v Cayton
DIVISION ONE
Brompton v Sherburn, Mulgrave v Thornton Dale, Staxton 2nds v Wykeham
DIVISION TWO
Cayton 2nds v Scarborough 3rds, Ebberston 2nds v Ganton, Fylingdales v Ravenscar, Sewerby 2nds v Scalby 2nds, Wykeham 2nds v Kirkbymoorside
DIVISION THREE
Cayton 3rds v Scarborough Rugby Club, Flamborough v Flixton 3rds, Muston v Seamer 2nds, Pickering 3rds v Forge Valley 2nds, Snainton v Nawton Grange 2nds
DIVISION FOUR
Ganton 2nds v Filey 2nds, Heslerton 2nds v Mulgrave 2nds, Ravenscar 2nds v Scalby 3rds, Scarborough Nomads v Muston 2nds, Sherburn 2nds v Forge Valley 3rds, Thornton Dale 2nds v Cloughton 2nds, Wold Newton 2nds v Wykeham 3rds
Sunday
PREMIER DIVISION
Heslerton v Scalby
DIVISION ONE
Bridlington 2nds v Great Habton, Flixton 2nds v Wold Newton