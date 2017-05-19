Search

Beckett League fixtures

There is plenty of Beckett League action this weekend.

Saturday May 20

PREMIER DIVISION

Cayton v Heslerton, Forge Valley v Filey, Seamer v Scalby, Settrington v Nawton Grange, Staithes v Cloughton, Staxton v Ebberston.

DIVISION ONE

Brompton v Great Habton, Mulgrave v Sherburn, Thornton Dale v Flixton 2nds, Wold Newton v Staxton 2nds, Wykeham v Bridlington 2nds.

DIVISION TWO

Ganton v Wykeham 2nds, Kirkbymoorside v Ebberston 2nds, Ravenscar v Cayton 2nds, Scalby 2nds v Fylingdales, Sewerby 2nds v Scarborough 3rds.

DIVISION THREE

Cayton 3rds v Forge Valley 2nds, Flamborough v Seamer 2nds, Nawton Grange v Muston, Scarborough RUFC v Pickering 3rds, Snainton v Flixton 3rds.

DIVISION FOUR

Cloughton 2nds v Mulgrave 2nds, Filey 2nds v Thornton Dale 2nds, Forge Valley 3rds v Wykeham 3rds, Heslerton 2nds v Scarborough Nomads, Muston 2nds v Ravenscar 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Wold Newton 2nds, Sherburn 2nds v Ganton 2nds.