Beckett League fixtures

There is plenty of Beckett League action this weekend.
Saturday May 20
PREMIER DIVISION
Cayton v Heslerton, Forge Valley v Filey, Seamer v Scalby, Settrington v Nawton Grange, Staithes v Cloughton, Staxton v Ebberston.
DIVISION ONE
Brompton v Great Habton, Mulgrave v Sherburn, Thornton Dale v Flixton 2nds, Wold Newton v Staxton 2nds, Wykeham v Bridlington 2nds.
DIVISION TWO
Ganton v Wykeham 2nds, Kirkbymoorside v Ebberston 2nds, Ravenscar v Cayton 2nds, Scalby 2nds v Fylingdales, Sewerby 2nds v Scarborough 3rds.
DIVISION THREE
Cayton 3rds v Forge Valley 2nds, Flamborough v Seamer 2nds, Nawton Grange v Muston, Scarborough RUFC v Pickering 3rds, Snainton v Flixton 3rds.
DIVISION FOUR
Cloughton 2nds v Mulgrave 2nds, Filey 2nds v Thornton Dale 2nds, Forge Valley 3rds v Wykeham 3rds, Heslerton 2nds v Scarborough Nomads, Muston 2nds v Ravenscar 2nds, Scalby 3rds v Wold Newton 2nds, Sherburn 2nds v Ganton 2nds.