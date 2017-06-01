Beckett League cricket fixtures

There is plenty of Beckett League cricket action this weekend.
Here is a round-up of all the fixtures
PREMIER DIVISION
Cayton v Filey, Ebberston v Heslerton, Forge Valley v Cloughton, Scalby v Settrington, Staithes v Seamer, Staxton v Nawton Grange
DIVISION ONE
Bridlington 2nds v Brompton, Flixton 2nds v Staxton 2nds, Great Habton v Mulgrave, Sherburn v Wold Newton, Thornton Dale v Wykeham
DIVISION TWO
Ganton v Ebberston 2nds, Kirkbymoorside v Cayton 2nds, Ravenscar v Scalby 2nds, Scarborough 3rds v Fylingdales, Wykeham 2nds v Sewerby 2nds
DIVISION THREE
Cayton 3rds v Flixton 3rds, Muston v Snainton, Nawton Grange 2nds v Flamborough, Scarborough Rugby Club v Forge Valley 2nds, Seamer 2nds v Pickering 3rds
DIVISION FOUR
Cloughton 2nds v Ravenscar 2nds, Filey 2nds v Scalby 3rds, Heslerton 2nds v Forge Valley 3rds, Mulgrave 2nds v Sherburn 2nds, Scarborough Nomads v Ganton 2nds, Wold Newton 2nds v Thornton Dale 2nds, Wykeham 3rds v Muston 2nds
Sunday June 4
PREMIER DIVISION
Cloughton v Heslerton, Filey v Staithes, Forge Valley v Staxton, Scalby v Nawton Grange, Seamer v Ebberston, Settrington v Cayton