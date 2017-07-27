Beautiful images from F.ocus group

Members of the F.ocus Photographic Group, which is based in Bridlington, have sent in another great set of images for the Free Press readers to enjoy.

This month there are great wildlife images, superb landscape pictures and great character photograph.

Bempton gannets by Jaki Maplethorpe.

For more information about F.ocus Photographic Group or to pick up tips on how to take great photos go to www.focusphotographicgroup.co.uk.

On the group’s website you will find a programme of events and the relevant contact numbers.

Owl by Doug Batty.

Beach tractor by Mike Bean.

Beverley Minster by Margaret Bean.

Bridlington railway station by Norman Brigham.