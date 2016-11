Bridlington Brownies from the 1st Bridlington Unit (Hilderthorpe School and St John’s Burlington Church) recently took part in a Beatrix Potter themed pack holiday to Rudston Village Hall.

All the crafts and activities were based around Beatrix Potter and her popular stories.

A trail of Rabbit tails led everyone to Rudston’s All Saints’ Church, where the girls looked at the exhibition of Rudston’s history and enjoyed the quiz about the church.