Beach clean volunteers call

The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) is appealing for volunteers to join the UK’s biggest beach clean event.

The Great British Beach Clean, held between Friday 15 September and Monday 18 September, helps spruce up hundreds of beaches each year across the UK.

In 2016, tiny bits of plastic and polystyrene were the most frequently found litter items on UK beaches. Although fewer plastic bags were found, there was a shocking 50% rise in the amount of balloon related litter.

Lizzie Prior, MCS Beach and River Clean Project officer, said: “Taking part in the Great British Beach Clean really can make a difference.”

Visit www.mcsuk.org/waitrose or call 01989 566017 to sign up to a beach clean near Bridlington.