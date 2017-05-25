Barbers say thank you for support after they were hit by graffiti attack

The owners of a barber’s shop which had offensive graffiti sprayed on its window overnight have thanked the people of Bridlington for their support.

The words ‘Muslim scum’ were daubed on the Morfose Turkish barbers, which opened in Promenade late last year.

The graffiti on Morfose barber's shop on Promenade.

Charlotte Broughton, the partner of manager Hadi Sumbul, said staff had been touched by the number of people who had called into the shop in the hours after the incident came to light.

“The support has been absolutely fantastic. The shop has been doing really well anyway but today they have been inundated with people coming in and saying ‘we are so sorry, this isn’t Bridlington’.

“Anyone who has been in knows they are really nice guys.

“Hadi has quite a thick skin and he is just shrugging it off, and he knows it was probably kids and they are a small-minded minority.

“But at the end of the day it’s his business and he takes great pride in it.

“He goes out of his way for customers, opening early and staying late, and in a short space of time, he has made a lot of friends.”

Hadi took over running the shop just a few weeks ago and said “I have had warm welcome to Bridlington and it’s a beautiful place with beautiful people.”

Charlotte said they received a phone call early this morning telling them about the graffiti but it was cleaned up within an hour or two.

She said that despite the terrorist attack in Manchester earlier this week, they had not expected anything like this to happen.

People who had seen the graffiti told the Free Press ‘it’s not fair to paint all Muslims with the same brush’ and ‘it is utterly revolting that somebody could do this’.

Police have confirmed that a member of the public has reported the incident to them and they are currently undertaking enquiries.

Community Safety Manager Adil Khan said: “Our message to anyone targeted because of who they are is simple. Being you is not a crime – targeting you is and I would urge anyone who has been abused – either verbally or physically – to get in touch.

“Incidents of this nature are considered to be motivated by hate and will not be tolerated.

“If we are to tackle those responsible effectively, we need to know as much as possible about what has happened and we can only do this with your help.”

If anyone has information in connection with this incident they are asked to call Humberside Police on 101 quoting log 35 of May 25.