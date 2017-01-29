Awards for Bridlington Sea Cadets

The Bridlington division of the Sea Cadets recently held its awards ceremony to reward the young cadets who had shown outstanding standards of discipline and achievement during 2016. The awards ranged from outstanding achievement in a particular field, such as most promising dinghy sailor, to the cadet of the year for overall achievement.

The trophy for Cadet of the Year was awarded to Cadet 1st Class Declan Cooper who was presented with “The Stephen Phelps Memorial Shield”.

Declan, aged 13, has been with the Sea Cadets since the division formed in 2015 and was given cadet of the year for his many achievements, in sailing, drill, seamanship and piping with the bosuns call.

The Stephen Phelps Memorial Shield is named after a former cadet who became a Royal Navy Recruit but sadly died in January 2016 of cancer. Stephen’s parents attended the ceremony, and said they found the event moving and fun in equal measure.

The Sea Cadets Meet at the Drill Hall on Swindon Street on Friday nights and at the Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club House on Windsor Crescent on Tuesday nights at 6.45pm. Contact Lt Mikki Jackson on 07521 141 930 for more details.