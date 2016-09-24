Award for superb gardening group

Adults with learning disabilities have been congratulated after receiving an award in a gardening and horticultural competition.

Staff, service users and volunteers at Worklink at Sewerby Hall and Gardens are celebrating their silver gilt award in Yorkshire in Bloom 2016 – the first time they have entered the competition.

Worklink Sewerby entered the Yorkshire Rose public, private and charitable establishments category of the annual competition, and manager Kevin Holder is delighted with their award.

He said: “I am incredibly proud of the achievement and hard work of our staff team, our volunteers, and our service users.

“I am particularly pleased that our recent very popular Roald Dahl display in the gardens was made entirely of recycled materials.”

Worklink Sewerby is a project to help adults with learning disabilities to develop life skills in order to potentially go on to employment.

Clients at Worklink gain experience through working in the greenhouses, nursery and plant sale area. The gardens include environmental features such as boxes for birds, bats and bees.

The Yorkshire in Bloom judges were impressed by the high standards achieved and how well the team have integrated into the overall operation of Sewerby Hall.

They especially praised the high standards of horticulture in the plant display house, propagation nursery and herb beds.

They were also impressed by the Heritage Beds project, growing herbs of historical significance from heritage seeds.

Councillor Richard Harrap, portfolio holder for adult and carer services, added : “This is fantastic news. Well done to everybody involved.

“Worklink Sewerby had added a whole new dimension to the visitor experience at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.”