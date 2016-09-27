Award a huge deal for steel fabricator

Yorkshire steel fabricator Pipe and Piling Supplies (PPS) has landed a leading business award.

The company, which is headquartered in Fife, Scotland, but carries out all of its manufacturing at its fabrication plant in Bridlington, won Small/Mid-sized Deal of the Year at the 2016 Insider Deals and Dealmakers Awards.

The awards honour deals carried out north of the Border between April 1 2015 and March 31 2016.

Judges described the company’s recent acquisition by managing director Alistair Cochrane as “an excellent example of what can be achieved with the right management”.

PPS was acquired by Alistair Cochrane in November 2015.

Alistair joined PPS in 2008 with a focus on expanding the business and growing profitability. Since then, turnover has risen from £1.59 million to an estimated £20 million for the current financial year.

The company supplies steel piling and overhead structures to infrastructure clients with key customers including Network Rail and Balfour Beatty.

Mr Cochrane, managing director of PPS, said: “It is a great honour to be recognised by the 2016 Insider Deals and Dealmakers Awards.

“I’d like to thank our dynamic and dedicated team who have worked hard to grow the business by developing new products and using our strong engineering skills to deliver bespoke services for our customers.

“As a result, we’ve been able to contribute to some the UK’s high profile and complex building projects over the past few years.”