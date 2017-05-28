Artwaves will be even bigger next year

The team behind Bridlington’s Artwaves festival are promising next year’s event will be even bigger, after more than 2,500 people visited the Spa during this year’s two-day spectacular.

Visitor numbers have quadrupled in just two years and this year’s event featured a fringe festival for the first time.

Giant tentacles emerged from the roof of the Spa

Festival director Lauren Frost said: “It is fantastic to see the festival developing into a sought after fixture in the cultural diary. We wanted to create an event which truly showcases visual arts for all that it is - traditional, digital, contemporary, urban art and all in between.

“The response has been incredible and the festival is certainly taking the right direction to encourage creativity amongst such a vast demographic of attendees.

“I would like to make a personal thank you to all those who came along and supported the event. I’m very grateful to have had a hand in the development of the festival.”

Giant inflatable artworks took over the roof of the venue, while inside there was graffiti art, doodling, den building and watercolour workshops for visitors to try and professional artists gave demonstrations.

The Open Exhibition winner Stephen Carvill and his piece ‘The Bike Shed’ also snapped up both the Audience Choice award and the Judges Overall winner.

Stephen said: “I am delighted to be the Artwaves Open Exhibition winner, a real honour that will give me more confidence to show paintings in the future.

“The painting represents a very diverse group of people who come together because of a shared interest, motorcycling.”