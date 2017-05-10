Artwaves festival to make a big splash

Striking pieces of art will be created and unveiled in Bridlington this weekend as the town hosts the two-day Artwaves festival.

Expect to find inflatable street art and graffiti-inspired canvasses in and around The Spa, as visitors of all ages can show of their creative side with workshops and activities throughout Saturday and Sunday.

The open exhibition, which has seen double the amount of entries from last year, opened in the Gallery Suite on Tuesday and members of the public can vote for their favourite piece.

Festival director Lauren Frost said there would be ‘an incredibly vast array of artworks interpreting the theme of culture in completely different ways’.

See the full programme at www.bridspa.com/ArtWaves.