Artists invited to send work for new exhibition

Bridlington Spa has launched the ArtWaves Festival Open Exhibition in advance of the full festival programme launch later this year.

ArtWaves is a visual arts festival taking place in May showcasing traditional, digital, contemporary and urban art through a programme curated for all; from the experienced artist to those simply looking to get creative.

Following the theme Culture the Open Exhibition looks to attract artists far and wide encouraging them to interpret the theme and submit their masterpieces to form the exhibition in the Bridlington Spa Gallery.

The festival is offering cash prizes totaling £1,200 to the winners alongside incorporation of the Haltemprice Exhibition trophies.

Last year’s audience Choice’ winner Siobhan Palmer said: “I was absolutely thrilled to have won the Artwaves Open Exhibition People’s Choice award, it gave me a real boost to know that people enjoyed looking at my work. I have been painting for years but haven’t entered anything I’ve done for a competition like this before.”

Lauren Frost, festival director, said: “We love variety, that’s the beauty of an Open Exhibition, walking from one piece to the next they will be vastly different, in art medium, style or even theme interpretation. We are looking forward to receiving entries capturing visual representations of culture and all that surrounds the theme”

The festival is being run by East Riding of Yorkshire Council as part of the ongoing investment in culture and heritage across the East Riding. It is hoped that the festival will attract new visitors to the area whilst providing low-cost, fun activities for local residents.

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for civic wellbeing and culture said, “The Open Exhibition is a large part of the festival, giving artists from the region and beyond the opportunity to submit their artworks for display. Each piece displayed contributes to a diverse exhibition of colour, texture, interpretation and art form of ‘Culture’. It’s a fantastic opportunity and one I encourage all to enter into and to see the pieces as part of the festival in May.”

Entries will be publicly displayed in the gallery at Bridlington Spa over the seven days of the festival.

To enter go to bridspa.com/artwaves, where you can find the entry guidelines. Closing date for entries is April 7.